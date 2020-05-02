Strict checking at check-posts

Namakkal District Collector K. Megraj said that strict checking would be enforced at 14 check posts and swab samples of the truck drivers would be taken.

Mr .Megraj said, “there are 14 check-points in the district and teams would be posted in three shifts to check incoming trucks. The teams would include persons from police, health, revenue, local bodies and transport departments. Swab samples would be collected from the driver, cleaners and others in the truck by the team at the check post itself or at quarantine facility nearby.”

He said that the persons would have to stay at the quarantine facility until the results arrive, maximum of two days. Mr. Megraj said that they have held discussions with lorry owners’ associations and they have offered full cooperation.

The Collector said that since the district is in red zone, only relaxations permitted by government would be allowed.

He said that of the 61 COVID-19 patients reported in the district, 50 have recovered and discharged from the hospital and 11 are undergoing treatment.