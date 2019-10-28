Coimbatore

Strict action for not sealing borewells

An abandoned borewell being sealed at Kaatinyanapalli panchayat in Krishnagiri on Monday.

An abandoned borewell being sealed at Kaatinyanapalli panchayat in Krishnagiri on Monday.   | Photo Credit: N_Bashkaran

more-in

Local bodies directed to identify abandoned and unused borewells

The District Collector, S.Prabhakar, has directed the local bodies to immediately identify abandoned, unused borewells sunk by them or by private parties and seal them to avoid any casaulty. The directions come in the wake of the ongoing efforts to rescue a child trapped in a borewell in Tiruchi.

In order to avoid casaulties resulting from children falling into open and abandoned borewells, the local bodies shall identify any open borewells and have them sealed. Municipality, corporation, town panchayats and panchayats shall immediately deploy people to conduct inspections and identity such open borewells if any. The Commissioners of the Municipality/Corporation, secretary of town panchayats, and block development officers are designated to ensure that inspections are held and such borewells are immediately sealed.

The public are also urged to contact the administration’s control room on toll free 1077, or on phone on 6369700230.

Further, officials found to be negligent, when such open bore wells are brought to the notice of the administration, will be dealt with through stringently, according to the District Collector.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 12:26:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/strict-action-for-not-sealing-borewells/article29816251.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY