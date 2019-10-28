Strict action for not sealing borewells

The District Collector, S.Prabhakar, has directed the local bodies to immediately identify abandoned, unused borewells sunk by them or by private parties and seal them to avoid any casaulty. The directions come in the wake of the ongoing efforts to rescue a child trapped in a borewell in Tiruchi.

In order to avoid casaulties resulting from children falling into open and abandoned borewells, the local bodies shall identify any open borewells and have them sealed. Municipality, corporation, town panchayats and panchayats shall immediately deploy people to conduct inspections and identity such open borewells if any. The Commissioners of the Municipality/Corporation, secretary of town panchayats, and block development officers are designated to ensure that inspections are held and such borewells are immediately sealed.

The public are also urged to contact the administration’s control room on toll free 1077, or on phone on 6369700230.

Further, officials found to be negligent, when such open bore wells are brought to the notice of the administration, will be dealt with through stringently, according to the District Collector.