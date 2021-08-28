Stress on proper diagnosis of digestive disorder

Coimbatore

28 August 2021 00:24 IST

Gastroparesis is a chronic digestive condition characterised by symptoms that can vary from life-limiting to life-threatening. Most of these cases are under-diagnosed owing to lack of access to or awareness on proper diagnostic facility, Chairman of VGM Hospital V.G. Mohan Prasad has said.

Gastroparesis, also referred to as delayed gastric emptying, affects 4-7% of the total population in India and people aged between 17 and 57 are mainly affected.

Symptoms include nausea/vomiting, stomach pain and discomfort, dry heaves, stomach fullness after a normal-sized meal and early fullness and the inability to finish a meal, he said.

The hospital has launched an ‘Advanced Dyspepsia – Reflux Management Centre’ and ‘VGM’s Advanced Gastro Master Health Check’ as part of observing the Gastroparesis Awareness Month.

Describing a non-invasive diagnostic tool installed at the hospital, he said it helped in making a clinical decision in gastroparesis and related gastric neuromuscular disorders.