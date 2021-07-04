Strengthen vocational education in Tamil Nadu: Balagurusamy

Former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E. Balagurusamy has called for strengthening vocational education in Tamil Nadu to make students more creative, innovative and a competent workforce to enable them contribute to the socio-economic development of the State.

In a letter to School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Prof. Balagurusamy said that the State has a large youth population and while more than 10 lakh students pass out from secondary schools, only around 8 lakh go to higher secondary schools.

“With a Gross Enrolment Ratio of 50.4%, almost half of the Class 12 pass-outs do not go for higher education. This means a large percentage of youth drop out from their education at different stages,” he said.

Stating that it was necessary to educate and enlighten the public about its relevance, Prof. Balagurusamy said that vocational education is not in any way inferior to general education but is absolutely relevant to enhance the quality, productivity and competitiveness of State Human Resources.

To develop a roadmap for vocational education and make it more responsive to labour market needs, Prof. Balagurusamy has asked for developing curriculum and training modules appropriate to the needs of the existing and future industries.

He also recommended that at least 50% of students in schools should get exposure to vocational education and that it should be introduced from Class 9. Infrastructure for quality training, sufficient teachers and trainers, and provision of apprenticeship, guidance and counselling to the vocational students as well as setting up a State-level monitoring and quality assurance mechanism are some of the suggestions put forth.

Vocational education schools, his letter read, not only provides a career option for students when they complete school education but also helps them. develop social competence, self-confidence and positive attitude. “An effective vocational school education will pave the way for a better chance of employment, good earning capacity, greater job satisfaction, and increased flexibility and mobility,” he said.