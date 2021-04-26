Strength of beds increased in govt. hospitals: Collector

With spike in COVID-19 cases, strength of beds in the government hospitals have been increased from the present 684 to 834 beds in the district, said Collector C. Kathiravan while chairing a meeting on COVID-19 control measures with officials and representatives from private hospitals at Collectorate here on Monday.

Mr. Kathiravan said that 550 beds are available at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai, 208 beds at the District Headquarters Hospital, 20 beds each at government hospitals at Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam, 18 beds at Bhavani GH, 10 at Anthiyur and eight beds at Perundurai GH. Apart from this, 2,700 beds are ready at the COVID-19 Care Centres and Primary Health Centres in the district while 814 beds are available at private hospitals. He said that 1,367 persons were in home isolation while 4,90,862 had undergone RT-PCR tests while 1,18,282 were vaccinated so far.

Details and doubts regarding COVID-19 can be obtained from the emergency control room at 0424-1077 and district helpline at 0424-2260211 and at whatsapp number 97917-88852. Also, one can contact the State helpline at 1075, he added.