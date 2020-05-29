Street vendors want to resume business

ERODE

29 May 2020 23:53 IST

With their livelihood affected in the past two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown, street vendors in the Erode Corporation limits has urged the officials to permit them to resume their businesses.

In a petition to Corporation officials here on Friday, the vendors said the businesses they had been doing for 20 years were affected completely, and wanted to resume these at the earliest.

If they could not be permitted to operate from their usual location owing to the current situation, they were ready to shift to VOC Park Grounds where Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market is expected to function from June 1.

Advertising

Advertising