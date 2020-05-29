Coimbatore

Street vendors want to resume business

With their livelihood affected in the past two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown, street vendors in the Erode Corporation limits has urged the officials to permit them to resume their businesses.

In a petition to Corporation officials here on Friday, the vendors said the businesses they had been doing for 20 years were affected completely, and wanted to resume these at the earliest.

If they could not be permitted to operate from their usual location owing to the current situation, they were ready to shift to VOC Park Grounds where Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market is expected to function from June 1.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 11:55:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/street-vendors-want-to-resume-business/article31705594.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY