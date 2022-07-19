Street vendors stage protest in Salem

Staff Reporter July 19, 2022 18:59 IST

They urge the district administartion to allow them run shops in Yercaud

Members of the Salem District Street Vendors’ Association, affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged a protest here on Tuesday seeking permission to set up shops in Yercaud. More than 100 street vendors gathered before the Salem Collectorate and raised slogans pressing their demand. The vendors said that around 5,000 people visited Yercaud every day and over 300 street vendors ran shops in various tourism spots in Yercaud. However, the Salem district administration removed these shops a few months back. During the summer festival held in May, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru had assured them that steps would be taken to allow street vendors resume business in Yercaud. But even after two months, no action was taken, the protesters said. CITU district secretary T. Udhayakumar, state committee member R. Vairamani and other functionaries took part in the protest.



