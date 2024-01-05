ADVERTISEMENT

Street vendors stage protest against vending committee election

January 05, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

Street vendors staging a protest in front of Hosur Corporation office on Friday’ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A CITU-led demonstration by street vendors was staged here on Friday demanding a halt to the street vending committee election scheduled for next week by the Corporation. The demand follows the alleged violations in the nominations filed last week. The Hindu had reported on the cross nominations in the final nomination list declared by the returning officer for the six-member vending committee elections scheduled for January 9.

The CITU reiterating their demand for the recall of the notification demanded that the Corporation first issue identity cards for all the street vendors and then duly call for nominations through advertisements in dailies.

The CPI(M) affiliated trade union contended that the only advertisement calling for nominations was issued in an evening paper and not a morning daily. In addition, the election nomination itself was rife with cross nominations in violation of the Tamil Nadu government gazette notified guidelines on the conduct of the elections.

Street vendors, including children, participated in the demonstration outside the Hosur Municipal Corporation demanding that the authorities pay heed to their demand.

Last week, when The Hindu contacted the Corporation Commissioner D. Sneha over the list of nominations that showed cross nominations that could be a violation of the conduct of election rules, Ms. Sneha said, she would look into it If there were any violations.

However, the Tamil Nadu gazette notification of the Municipal Department has specifically stated that advertisement notifying the elections shall be made in two prominent dailies; that there shall be no cross nominations and one person can nominate only one candidate. In addition, the Corporation shall prepare a list of vendors who are engaged in vending up to 30 days before the notification of the nomination. But none of the above have been followed.

