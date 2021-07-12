Street vendors seek relief

Tiruppur

12 July 2021 23:55 IST

A group of street vendors from Tiruppur petitioned Collector S. Vineeth on Monday urging the Corporation to waive the pending rent to set up their shops at a pedestrian subway.

According to the petition, 18 shops were functioning in the pedestrian subway opposite the Old Bus Terminus in Tiruppur.

The vendors said their livelihood was affected as they were unable to open their shops for several months due to the COVID-19 restrictions and could not pay the monthly rent to the Corporation.

‘Reopen schools’

A student studying Class VIII petitioned the District Collector on Monday seeking reopening of schools in the State.

P. Pandiswaran (13), a student of a private school, said in his petition that the studies of many students were being affected as the schools remained closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.