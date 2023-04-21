ADVERTISEMENT

Street vendors petition Collector to accommodate their outlets inside new court complex in Coimbatore

April 21, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Street vendors near the new Commercial Court complex at the Collectorate in Coimbatore recently. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Street vendors running shops near the new Commercial Court complex at Ram Nagar here have petitioned the Collector to accommodate their outlets near the car park inside the new complex.

S. Kamaraj, member of the Coimbatore District Roadside and Pavement Traders Welfare Association, claimed that the Corporation had requested the stall owners in Srinivasapuram to remove the outlets temporarily from the pavements when the new Commercial Court was inaugurated in March.

“Over 20 shopkeepers were requested to move from the area. None of them was issued permits from the Corporation though some had been there for over 20 years. Now, the civic body is refusing to allow them back on the pavement, stating that it will be a disturbance to pedestrians. Hence, we request permission to put up shops at the parking space at the court complex,” he said.

Mr. Kamaraj claimed during the weekly grievances redress meeting that this was the third time they had put forth the request to the district administration and that they had also asked for the Corporation authorisation on March 14.

As the officials in the court had not objected to the request to put up the shops, the local body should consider it, he said.

