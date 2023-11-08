Street vendors in Ward 51 in Coimbatore demand action regarding unsanitary public toilets and poor road condition

November 08, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 51: Sowripalayam (East Zone) Main areas GRG Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Annai Velankanni Nagar, Uppilipalayam, Udayampalayam and Peelamedu main road Voters Female - 9317 Male - 8788 Others - 0 Councillor M. Amsaveni Contact number 8925514051 Issues Damaged roads and traffic congestion Infrastructure Public toilet, Urban Primary Health Centre, Corporation park

Street vendors in Ward 51 of Coimbatore city that includes GRG Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Annai Velankanni Nagar, Uppilipalayam, Udayampalayam, and Masakalipalayam, have raised concerns about the unsanitary conditions of all the five public toilets in the area and traffic congestion in Peelamedu main road, one of the key areas where they set up shops.

“One of the toilets is under some sort of construction for the last two months, while others are either poorly maintained or have a pile of garbage where waste is dumped every day,” said K. Jagannathan, a vegetable vendor who frequents the ward every morning. “I suffer from diabetes and need to use the washroom often. But, I always face an issue in this ward,” he said.

The primary public restroom on Uppilipalayam road is temporarily closed to visitors for septic tank repairs. Additionally, two other facilities are only cleaned once a week, resulting in unsanitary and malodorous conditions, a few vendors reported. Moreover, the restroom on Peelamedu main road was being misused by residents for open waste disposal. “It becomes difficult for us to enter the premises, let alone use the facility,” a staff at the Corporation-run library next door said.

Further, Peelamedu main road, passing through Sowripalayam, experiences significant rush hour congestion due to frequent movement of buses from different parts of the city. Many residents say they steer clear of this road on weekends, opting for smaller inner roads that lack the capacity to accommodate heavy traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the narrow main roads causing traffic build-up on smaller streets, motorists are worried about the condition of roads that remain unrepaired for the past six months. “Contractors are facing labour shortage, because of which 10% of SUEZ work remains incomplete. Once that is done, we will lay new roads across the ward. I have raised this issue with the Mayor as well to speed up the process,” said M. Amsaveni, Ward 51 Councillor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.