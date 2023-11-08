HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Street vendors in Ward 51 in Coimbatore demand action regarding unsanitary public toilets and poor road condition

November 08, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Avantika Krishna
A badly maintained public toilet in Sowripalayam.

A badly maintained public toilet in Sowripalayam. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 51: Sowripalayam (East Zone)
Main areas
GRG Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Annai Velankanni Nagar, Uppilipalayam, Udayampalayam and Peelamedu main road
Voters
Female - 9317
Male - 8788
Others - 0
Councillor
M. Amsaveni
Contact number
8925514051
Issues
Damaged roads and traffic congestion
Infrastructure
Public toilet, Urban Primary Health Centre, Corporation park

Street vendors in Ward 51 of Coimbatore city that includes GRG Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Annai Velankanni Nagar, Uppilipalayam, Udayampalayam, and Masakalipalayam, have raised concerns about the unsanitary conditions of all the five public toilets in the area and traffic congestion in Peelamedu main road, one of the key areas where they set up shops.

“One of the toilets is under some sort of construction for the last two months, while others are either poorly maintained or have a pile of garbage where waste is dumped every day,” said K. Jagannathan, a vegetable vendor who frequents the ward every morning. “I suffer from diabetes and need to use the washroom often. But, I always face an issue in this ward,” he said.

The primary public restroom on Uppilipalayam road is temporarily closed to visitors for septic tank repairs. Additionally, two other facilities are only cleaned once a week, resulting in unsanitary and malodorous conditions, a few vendors reported. Moreover, the restroom on Peelamedu main road was being misused by residents for open waste disposal. “It becomes difficult for us to enter the premises, let alone use the facility,” a staff at the Corporation-run library next door said.

Further, Peelamedu main road, passing through Sowripalayam, experiences significant rush hour congestion due to frequent movement of buses from different parts of the city. Many residents say they steer clear of this road on weekends, opting for smaller inner roads that lack the capacity to accommodate heavy traffic.

In addition to the narrow main roads causing traffic build-up on smaller streets, motorists are worried about the condition of roads that remain unrepaired for the past six months. “Contractors are facing labour shortage, because of which 10% of SUEZ work remains incomplete. Once that is done, we will lay new roads across the ward. I have raised this issue with the Mayor as well to speed up the process,” said M. Amsaveni, Ward 51 Councillor.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / urban planning / housing and urban planning / waste management

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.