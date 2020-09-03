Street vendors in Salem allege fraud in allocation of space

03 September 2020 07:46 IST

Street vendors, who reportedly had shops at Anandha market premises here protested in front of the Ammapet Corporation zonal office alleging irregularities in allocation of shops.

They alleged that bribe is being demanded by the leasee for allocating shops.

Members of Salem rural and urban roadside vegetable vendors and self-employed traders association protested in front of the office alleging that they are being charged heavily for allocation of space in the area by the leasee and huge amount is being demanded as deposit. The petitioners alleged that despite repeated petitions no action has been taken.

The petitioners urged the authorities to regularise allocation of shops.

Corporation officials said that the leasee has been advised to allocate shops only according to rates fixed by the Corporation and not to collect excess amount from vendors.