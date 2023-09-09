ADVERTISEMENT

Street vendors in Erode Corporation limit asked to avail loan for business development

September 09, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Street vendors in the Corporation limit have been asked to submit the application with necessary documents to the coordinators in respective zones to obtain a loan of ₹ 10,000 under the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme. 

Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran in a release said that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had launched the special micro-credit facility scheme for the benefit of the vendors. Under the scheme, street vendors will be given a loan of ₹ 10,000, which they should repay in 12 monthly instalments. 

Vendors engaged in sale of vegetables, fruits, tea, breads, eggs, textile, apparel, footwear, books and stationery and laundry services are eligible to avail the loan with an interest subsidy component of 7%. They should submit a copy of Aadhaar card, smart card, passport size photo, bank pass book (account should be maintained in a bank branch located within the corporation limits) and EPIC.

Those interested can contact: Zone 1 – Shanthi (90958-97424), Zone 2 – Jayanthi (91502-51711), Zone 3 – Maharajan (99428-33053) and Zone 4 – Maheswari (99443-02941), the release added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US