Street vendors in Erode Corporation limit asked to avail loan for business development

September 09, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Street vendors in the Corporation limit have been asked to submit the application with necessary documents to the coordinators in respective zones to obtain a loan of ₹ 10,000 under the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme. 

Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran in a release said that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had launched the special micro-credit facility scheme for the benefit of the vendors. Under the scheme, street vendors will be given a loan of ₹ 10,000, which they should repay in 12 monthly instalments. 

Vendors engaged in sale of vegetables, fruits, tea, breads, eggs, textile, apparel, footwear, books and stationery and laundry services are eligible to avail the loan with an interest subsidy component of 7%. They should submit a copy of Aadhaar card, smart card, passport size photo, bank pass book (account should be maintained in a bank branch located within the corporation limits) and EPIC.

Those interested can contact: Zone 1 – Shanthi (90958-97424), Zone 2 – Jayanthi (91502-51711), Zone 3 – Maharajan (99428-33053) and Zone 4 – Maheswari (99443-02941), the release added. 

Comments

