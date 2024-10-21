Street vendors in Coimbatore seek protection from eviction

Members of the Coimbatore District Roadside and Pavement Traders Welfare Association petitioned the District Collector on Monday, requesting that their outlets not be removed by the Corporation, citing the lack of dedicated spaces allocated for vendors with valid identity cards.

Association president P. Mani said, “There are over 15,000 street vendors operating within the Coimbatore Corporation area. We have been issued registration certificates and identity cards. A Supreme Court ruling supports our cause, and both the Central and State governments have introduced schemes for us. Districts like Chennai, Madurai, and Tiruppur have assigned spaces for pushcarts under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) scheme.”

Mr. Mani added that the identity cards issued in 2016-17 expired, leaving vendors without benefits. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we received emergency aid under the Prime Minister’s loan scheme, and the former Chief Minister provided ₹1,000 as relief. However, some officials are seizing goods and pushcarts without prior notice.”

R. Ranganayaki, a street vendor on NSR Road, said, “I am a widow, and I depend solely on my flower business for survival. The Corporation removed my outlet, citing encroachment, despite issuing me an identity card and sales certificate for 2024. We have not received any benefits from the government schemes, and the Corporation has not yet arranged space for us to conduct our business.”

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “We have not confiscated any pushcarts. We are only removing permanent structures made from scrap materials, especially those built over drainage lines, as they hinder desilting work. We are also working on defining vending and non-vending zones, and a solution will be arrived at soon.”

The association has urged the District Collector to halt the eviction drive until designated spaces are provided for the vendors.

