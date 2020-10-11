Street vendor set on fire over quarrel on rates

KRISHNAGIRI

11 October 2020

A street vendor was set on fire by unidentified persons near TANSI unit here on Sunday following a quarrel over prices quoted for a product.

According to the police, Kadhar Basha sells quilts from his road side shop near TANSI here. On Sunday, four persons visited his shop and bargained with Kadhar Basha to reduce the price of a quilt they wanted to buy. The quarrel is said to have intensified and the customers left the place, after failing to agree on a price.

According to the police, they returned with a can of petrol and allegedly set Kadhar Basha on fire, and escaped from the spot. Those passing by rescued him and he was sent Krishnagiri government hospital and was later referred to Dharmapuri government hospital. Krishnagiri police have registered a case.