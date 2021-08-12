Street sealed after 11 COVID-19 positive cases reported

A street in Kollampalayam Housing Unit in Zone IV in corporation limits was sealed after 11 COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Thursday.

Corporation officials said that all the cases were reported from four families and the street with 29 houses was sealed. They suspect that infection could have spread through a youngster from one of the houses in the street who recently went out to play. Swab samples were collected from 103 persons in the street and results were awaited.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, who inspected the barricading process, said that seven medical teams were screening the people in the area and swab samples of over 650 people were taken. “Workers were posted to attend to the needs of the residents in the containment zone”, he added.

On an average, 150 to 180 cases per day were reported in the district in the past three weeks as the active cases in the district is around 1,700. On Wednesday, 29 cases were reported in the corporation limits. However, this is the first containment zone in the city after many months.