Street plays to create awareness on adult literacy programme across Erode

A team of eight volunteers was trained for the purpose

To create awareness on Karpoum Ezhuthuvoum, an adult literacy programme of the Department of School Education, Collector H. Krishnanunni flagged off a vehicle in which eight trained volunteers would tour the district and stage street plays.

The literacy programme was launched by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and is implemented in the State. The programme intends to impart functional literacy and numeracy to non-literate and non-numerate adults in rural and urban areas in the age group of 15 and above. At present 16,364 persons were attending the classes conducted by 678 volunteers.

The volunteers were trained for three days to disseminate the importance of adult education across the district. They They would perform street plays and stress the importance of education so that school dropouts were identified and enrolled in the nearest schools. They would also would encourage persons above 15 years of age to attend classes and write examination. Since child marriage was prevalent in the district, children in distress and others were asked to contact the Childline number 1098 for immediate assistance.

The team would visit villages in Modakkurichi and Kodumudi panchayat unions on September 22, Bhavani and Gobichettipalayam union’s on September 24, Nambiyur on September 25, Sathyamangalam and T.N. Palayam unions on September 26, Talavadi union on September 27, Sathyamangalam on September 28 and Anthiyur panchayat union on September 29.

Chief Educational Officer N. Ramakrishnan, Assistant Project Officer M. Sekar, District Educational Officer C. Madesan and other officials were present.