Street play on safety performed at level crossings in Salem

As part of the International Level Crossing Awareness Day, the Salem Division of Southern Railway is conducting various campaigns to spread awareness among road users on safety at level crossings.

A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem division, flagged off the propaganda vehicles on Wednesday. On Thursday, a street play was performed at Vazhapadi gate railway station and at Puthiragoundampalayam, in the presence of Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, P. Sivalingam and Divisional Safety Officer V. Praveen Kumar.

The street play educated road users on the do’s and don’ts at level crossings and urged them to observe all safety guidelines, and be cautious and patient at level crossings. The ADRM and DSO joined the railway staff in distributing pamphlets to road users urging them to observe safety guidelines while negotiating level crossings.