Street Library project to make books accessible to children across Coimbatore  

Bolstering efforts to make Coimbatore free from crimes, drug abuse and juvenile delinquency, the city police on Thursday launched the ‘Street Library’ project wherein mini libraries will be set up in densely populated areas. City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launched the project along with Nandini Rangaswamy, chairperson and founder trustee of GRG Institutions.

The GRG Trust will support the police in setting up 50 mini libraries in Coimbatore city. The Trust on Thursday handed over 30 shelves, each containing 200 books, to the police.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the main objective of the Street Library project was to instil reading habit among children which would help them in character formation, knowledge acquisition and guidance to achieve higher goals in life.

“Through the project, the police and supporting institutions will ensure that children from lower economic backgrounds have easy access to quality books. The libraries will help them spend their evenings in a productive manner,” he said.

Ms. Rangaswamy said the libraries would help the children come out of gadgets like mobile phones. “Libraries are the most important learning centres in the education system. They impart knowledge and reading is the best way for children to learn language in the best form,” she said.

In August, the city police opened one mini library at Ammankulam on an experimental basis. The Street Library project was launched based on its outcome.

Each mini library will have books containing comics, stories, general knowledge and motivational talks that are suited for children. The station house officer of the police station will oversee the functioning of the libraries under his or her jurisdiction. A volunteer from the locality will be appointed to take care of the daily operation of the libraries. Membership cards will be issued to children of the locality to use the books.

The police have plans to expand the Street Library project to more places in the city for which they expect support under the corporate social responsibility from institutions and companies.