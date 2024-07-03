Street dog menace: second animal birth control centre to come up in Tiruppur city

In deference to persistent requests from residents’ associations for controlling the street dog menace, the Tiruppur Corporation has taken steps to establish its second animal birth control (ABC) centre.

The local body has approached the Animal Husbandry Department for suitable land to establish the centre at an ideal location in the northern part of the city.

A budgetary allocation has already been made for the second ABC centre, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said.

Through the existing ABC centre, 300 to 450 street dogs are being neutered every month, in association with a non-governmental organisation, according to the civic body’s Health Department sources.

The Corporation provides the building and vehicles, and the funding for the NGOs to carry out the surgical procedure on the dogs. With the addition of a second vehicle to bring the dogs to the ABC centres from various parts of the city, the Corporation hopes to scale up the surgical procedure, in the long run.

Espousing the cause of motorists and pedestrians complaining of the fear caused by packs of street dogs in residential localities, several councillors have been urging the civic body to take effective steps to control the street dog population.

As an immediate task, the Corporation has planned to vaccinate all the wandering dogs with anti-rabies vaccine procured from the Animal Husbandry Department.

The task will be initiated within two weeks, Mr. Giriyappanavar said.

Though the civic body does not have a count of the population of street dogs, the process will be carried out based on a study made in 2019 when the presence of about 10,000 dogs were determined, Corporation sources said.