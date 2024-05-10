Street corner campaign in Coimbatore to raise awareness on Right to Education Act

The Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI), a political organisation in Coimbatore, will conduct street corner campaign using vehicles in the city on Sunday to raise awareness on the Right to Education Act, ensuring the educational rights of poor students.

V. Easwaran, president of MMI, said that the campaign would provide suggestions for the implementation of the Right to Education Act and ways to improve it. “We are conducting a street corner campaign to urge the Tamil Nadu government to properly implement the Right to Education Act, ensuring the educational rights of poor students, and raising public awareness about this law,” said Mr. Easwaran.

The campaign will start from Gandhipuram at 10 a.m., pass through P.N. Palayam, Avarampalayam, Sitra, Kalapatti, Vilankurichi, Saravanampatti, Ganapathi, Sivanandha Colony, Flower Market, Ukkadam, Podanur, and end at Sundarapuram at 9 p.m.

