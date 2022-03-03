Streams flowing in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve dry up as summer sets in 

The Forest Department is monitoring the water level along the Sigurhalla River in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris as summer sets in.

The Sigurhalla, once a perennial river rich in life, with many species of fish and birds seen in the river and along its banks, “was killed” when the Kamaraj Sagar Dam was built upstream, meaning that the river completely dried up during the summer, said Jean-Philippe Puyravaud, a Mavanallah resident who runs the Sigur Nature Trust.

“Not ensuring minimal water flow along the river kills livelihoods of people as well as wildlife. The fish that disappeared with the river in the 1970s still haven’t re-colonised the river system,” said Mr. Puyravaud, adding that there needs to be clear instructions to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), to ensure ecological flow along the river throughout the year.

Conservationists added that not ensuring water flow along the river could lead to a lack of food and water for wildlife, resulting in more problematic human-animal interactions as wildlife could enter human habitations in search of water.

N. Mohanraj, a Nilgiris-based conservationist, said that based on a court-order, at least 20% of water flow needs to be maintained in the river. “The Tangedco has been releasing the water each year during the summer. In case of delays, they are usually reminded of their responsibility to maintain the ecological flow in the river,” said Mr. Mohanraj.

With summer setting in, the Sigurhalla and the other streams which join the Moyar further downstream have almost completely dried up.

When contacted, P.Arunkumar, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), said that the water flow along the Sigurhalla, Kedarhalla and Gundattihalla streams were being monitored by the Forest Department.

He said that water flow has lessened in the three streams and that the department would hold discussions with Tangedco and request that water from the Kamaraj Sagar Dam be released in the coming days. “We will also inspect the entire stream course to ensure that there is no illegal tapping of water by residences and commercial establishments,” said Mr. Arunkumar.