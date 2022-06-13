Strayed wild elephant in distress attacks anti-poaching watcher near Coimbatore

The female elephant got separated from its herd during a driving out operation by Forest Department.

A wild elephant that got separated from its herd during a driving out operation by Forest Department on Sunday night at Theethipalayam village near Coimbatore attacked an anti-poaching watcher (APW) on Monday, June 13, 2022.

The female elephant in distress, after being chased using fire crackers, charged at people and Forest Department staff who came on its way.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore circle) and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, said that APW’s condition was stable.

“The elephant pushed the APW and the staff who were along with him saved him by chasing the animal”, he said.

The injured APW was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Coimbatore District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said that different teams led by two forest range officers were monitoring the strayed elephant and driving it back to the nearest forest area.

The elephant was part of a six-member herd which strayed into Theethipalayam village on Sunday night. The herd raided crops of farmers in the village and damaged a house in search of eatables like rice and millets.

While five elephants were driven back to the forest by Monday morning, one female elephant got separated from the herd. It roamed through Theethipalayam, Kalampalayam and Annai Velankanni Nagar.

Forest Department staff advised residents in the localities not to venture out as the strayed elephant was moving around.

The staff were trying to chase the elephant with patrol vehicles and fire crackers.