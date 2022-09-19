Strayed gaur captured from the Coimbatore suburbs and released into forest

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forest Department officials on Monday captured the gaur that entered the human habitations after it strayed out of the forest on Saturday morning.

The Forest Department staff released the three-year-old male gaur into the Thadagam Reserve Forest near Anaikatti.

The gaur that was found wandering around Keeranatham in the early hours of Saturday was spotted near Vilankuruchi and Kalapatti on the same evening. As many as 30 frontline staff from the Forest Department were involved in monitoring the movement of the animal.

Efforts to drive the animal back into the forest resulted in vain as it started moving towards the city areas. When the animal was found near Karayampalayam village, the department officials rushed to the spot.

N.S. Manoharan, Regional Joint Director of Veterinary Services (retired), tranquilised the gaur on Monday. The staff took the animal in a mini truck to an area that falls under Thadagam Reserve Forest, and released it.

Senior Forest Department officials, including Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian, District Forest Officer, T.K. Ashok Kumar supervised the operation.