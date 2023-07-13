ADVERTISEMENT

Stray horse attacks people in Coimbatore; captured and shifted to zoo

July 13, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The horse, aged around four years, is healthy and it does not have injuries. Since the horse is alleged to have a history of attacking people, it has been kept in an enclosure at the Corporation Zoo in Coimbatore.

The Hindu Bureau

A horse that attacked residents at Thirumarai Nagar in Podanur, was rescued by the Corporation Zoo officials in Coimbatore on July 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

The Coimbatore Municipal Corporation has captured a stray horse from Podanur following complaints that it was attacking people and causing disturbance to vehicular traffic. The male horse was later shifted to the Corporation Zoo.

Zoo director S. Saravanan said the civic body received complaints about the horse after it allegedly bit residents of Thirumarai Nagar at Podanur. The residents complained that the horse wandered along roads in the locality and chased people. The unpredictable movement of the horse was a concern for motorists.

“The horse was captured with the help of trained persons on Wednesday and brought to the zoo in the animal rescue vehicle. We are not sure whether the animal was abandoned by its owner or it escaped from the owner’s custody,” said Dr. Saravanan.

According to him, the horse, aged around four years, is healthy and it does not have injuries. Since the horse is alleged to have a history of attacking people, it has been kept in an enclosure at the zoo.

