Stray gaur captured, released into forest in Erode

The gaur was released into Anthiyur Reserve Forest in Erode district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department officials on Thursday captured the gaur that entered into human habitations on Sunday.

The gaur was found wandering at Erumapatti near Sankagiri in Salem district on September 18. While forest officials from Salem and Erode, led by Erode District Forest Officer S. Gowtham rushed to the spot, they could not locate the gaur. The gaur was later found near a farm land at Komarapalayam in Namakkal district on September 21, and later it moved to Pallipalayam. Five teams of forest staff were monitoring the movement of the animal to prevent it from entering human habitations.

On Thursday evening, a veterinary doctor team led by Dr. Sathasivam from Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve came to Pallipalayam and tranquillised the gaur. The forest staff released the gaur into Anthiyur Reserve Forest in Erode district.