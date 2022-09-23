Stray gaur captured, released into forest in Erode

The Hindu Bureau Erode
September 23, 2022 18:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The gaur was released into Anthiyur Reserve Forest in Erode district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department officials on Thursday captured the gaur that entered into human habitations on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gaur was found wandering at Erumapatti near Sankagiri in Salem district on September 18. While forest officials from Salem and Erode, led by Erode District Forest Officer S. Gowtham rushed to the spot, they could not locate the gaur. The gaur was later found near a farm land at Komarapalayam in Namakkal district on September 21, and later it moved to Pallipalayam. Five teams of forest staff were monitoring the movement of the animal to prevent it from entering human habitations.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Thursday evening, a veterinary doctor team led by Dr. Sathasivam from Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve came to Pallipalayam and tranquillised the gaur. The forest staff released the gaur into Anthiyur Reserve Forest in Erode district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app