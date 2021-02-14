Stray dogs trouble residents

A few days ago, a two-wheeler rider in Sai Nagar, Podanur, fell off his vehicle while trying to escape a chasing street dog and is now recuperating at his house. In Ukkadam and its neighbourhood, residents found it difficult to reach mosques for the early morning prayer.
And, in a few other pockets in the city like Ganapathy, residents said they found it difficult to even walk on the streets because of fear of dogs chasing them.
These complaints have increased of late as the Coimbatore Corporation seemed to be doing very little to control stray dog population, complained N.I Jalaludeen, a Sai Nagar resident. Every residential colony in and around Podanur is populated with a pack of 10 – 15 dogs that endanger the safety of residents as well as visitors.
V.P. Rayeez of Podanur Main Road said a month ago he fell off his motorcycle while being chased by dogs when he was on his way to work. C. Sadhik of Podanur said he escaped an accident while avoiding being bitten by dogs.
Residents in Ganapathy, too, said they were being chased by dogs and that the Coimbatore Corporation seemed to be doing very little.
Corporation officials said the delay in performing the animal birth control operations was because of the delay in throwing open the operation theatre and animal care centre in Ondipudur.
Now that the Corporation had opened the centre a month ago, it expected the non-governmental organisation in-charge of the centre to resume performing the operation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath