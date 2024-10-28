ADVERTISEMENT

Stray dogs kill seven goats in Erode

Published - October 28, 2024 05:53 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Seven goats were killed in an attack by stray dogs at T.N. Palayam in Gobichettipalayam taluk here on Monday.

Karuppasamy, 55, of Ellapalayam, near Siruvalur, had tied his seven goats in the backyard of his house on Sunday. The next morning, he found them all dead with bite marks on their throats. He alerted the T.N. Palayam Forest Range officials of the Sathyamangalam Division who inspected the spot. Forest staff and veterinarians arrived at the spot and, after examining the bite marks, confirmed that the goats were attacked by stray dogs.

Forest staff also eased concerns that a wild animal could have been on the prowl since no pug marks were found. A further inquiry is on.

