GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stray dogs kill seven goats in Erode

Published - October 28, 2024 05:53 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Seven goats were killed in an attack by stray dogs at T.N. Palayam in Gobichettipalayam taluk here on Monday.

Karuppasamy, 55, of Ellapalayam, near Siruvalur, had tied his seven goats in the backyard of his house on Sunday. The next morning, he found them all dead with bite marks on their throats. He alerted the T.N. Palayam Forest Range officials of the Sathyamangalam Division who inspected the spot. Forest staff and veterinarians arrived at the spot and, after examining the bite marks, confirmed that the goats were attacked by stray dogs.

Forest staff also eased concerns that a wild animal could have been on the prowl since no pug marks were found. A further inquiry is on.

Published - October 28, 2024 05:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.