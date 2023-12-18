GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stray dog menace: Erode Corpn. to launch ABC programme

December 18, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With the increase in stray dogs a cause of concern for residents and motorists, the Corporation has asked experienced and trained veterinarians to express their interest in executing the animal birth control (ABC) programme.

A release said the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, has been notified by the Central government and as per the rules, sterilisation and immunisation of the stray dogs hves to be carried out by the respective local bodies. Applications are invited from interested veterinarians as per the rules and further details can be had from the health division at the Corporation Central Office on all working days or officials could be contacted at 0424-2251616, the release said. The last date for applying is December 20, 2023.

It may be noted that residents and motorists were complaining of a sharp increase in stray dogs in all the 60 wards and were urging the civic body to restart the ABC programme that was halted many years ago.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.