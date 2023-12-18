Stray dog menace: Erode Corpn. to launch ABC programme

December 18, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ERODE

With the increase in stray dogs a cause of concern for residents and motorists, the Corporation has asked experienced and trained veterinarians to express their interest in executing the animal birth control (ABC) programme.

A release said the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, has been notified by the Central government and as per the rules, sterilisation and immunisation of the stray dogs hves to be carried out by the respective local bodies. Applications are invited from interested veterinarians as per the rules and further details can be had from the health division at the Corporation Central Office on all working days or officials could be contacted at 0424-2251616, the release said. The last date for applying is December 20, 2023.

It may be noted that residents and motorists were complaining of a sharp increase in stray dogs in all the 60 wards and were urging the civic body to restart the ABC programme that was halted many years ago.