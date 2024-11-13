Stray dog kills calf at Sugavaneswarar temple’s goshala in Salem

A stray dog that entered the goshala at the Sugavaneswarar temple in Salem city, killed a five-month-old calf on Wednesday.

Eight cows, donated by devotees, are taken care at the goshala near the old bus stand. Around 5 a.m., a dog entered the goshala and attacked the calf, causing severe injuries to its neck. Temple officials alerted veterinarians, who treated it, but the calf later died. The carcass was removed and a postmortem examination was conducted.

A. Radhakrishnan, an activist, sent emails to Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department P.K. Sekar Babu and Minister for Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan claiming that no maintenance work was carried out at the goshala or in the temple. He also claimed that ‘Gomatha puja’ had not been performed in recent years and blamed the temple staff for the calf’s death. Based on the email, Mr. Sekar Babu directed V. Sabarmathi, Joint Commissioner of HR and CE, Salem, to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

