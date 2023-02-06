ADVERTISEMENT

Stray dog attack leaves 20 injured in Salem

February 06, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty people, including two children, sustained injuries after a stray dog attacked them in Ward 20 on Sunday evening.

The stray dog chased people, who were walking at Anthony Puram area. Those injured were admitted to the Suramangalam Urban Primary Health Centre and later referred to the Salem Government Hospital.

On information, Corporation staff visited the spot and searched for the dog till night.

On Monday, the staff captured 22 stray dogs that roamed in Wards 19 and 20. The dogs were taken to the Ponnammapet sterilisation centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US