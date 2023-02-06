Stray dog attack leaves 20 injured in Salem

February 06, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Salem

Twenty people, including two children, sustained injuries after a stray dog attacked them in Ward 20 on Sunday evening.

The stray dog chased people, who were walking at Anthony Puram area. Those injured were admitted to the Suramangalam Urban Primary Health Centre and later referred to the Salem Government Hospital.

On information, Corporation staff visited the spot and searched for the dog till night.

On Monday, the staff captured 22 stray dogs that roamed in Wards 19 and 20. The dogs were taken to the Ponnammapet sterilisation centre.