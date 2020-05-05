Stranded workers register details on State portal

A day after migrant workers in Tiruppur city staged a protest demanding train services, the District Administration officials registered the particulars of the workers on Tuesday as part of the process of sending them to their respective hometowns.

According to a Revenue Department official, nearly 500 migrant workers from the city assembled at the Government Higher Secondary School premises at Pitchampalayam. Their particulars including Aadhaar number, contact number and native district were registered on the State portal. No protests or untoward incidents occurred on Tuesday, the official said.

In a bid to avoid crowding, Village Administrative Officers along with volunteers are visiting the migrant workers in their respective villages and are entering their details on the portal. “Nearly 20,000 migrant workers must have been covered in the city,” the official claimed. Apart from the registration drive, many migrant workers are also self-registering using mobile phones or laptops.

However, the details regarding operation of trains will be clear only after the respective States provide clearance for the arrival of these workers from Tiruppur district, the official noted.