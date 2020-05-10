Stranded T.N. migrant labourers from Maharashtra reach Salem

Migrant labourers from Tamil Nadu, who were stuck in Maharashtra due to nationwide lockdown, reached Salem on Saturday and Sunday.

According to officials, about 479 labourers from various parts of the State including Erode, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Nagapattinam and others reached Salem in 16 buses from Maharashtra on Saturday night. District Collector S.A. Raman and other senior officials received them at Government Engineering College in Karuppur. The workers were screened and were sent to their respective districts in 12 Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses.

Among them, 27 persons were from Salem and they were quarantined at the Engineering College. Mr. Raman said that swab tests were conducted for them and if the results are negative, they would be advised home quarantine here. Mr. Raman said that 173 migrant workers from Maharashtra, who were working at various industries in Salem, were sent home in the buses from Maharashtra.

On Sunday, in a Shramik train operated from Sholapur in Maharashtra to Tiruchi 49 labourers from Salem were brought to the district in government buses and they were quarantined at the Engineering College. Their swab samples have been collected for tests, officials said.