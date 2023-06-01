Stranded rail passengers seek shuttle bus services between Podanur station and Coimbatore Junction

June 01, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Passengers bound for Coimbatore from three distant places find themselves in a difficult situation due to the short-termination of three express trains at Podanur railway station in view of the engineering works that began on Thursday on the tracks from there to Coimbatore. Passengers from Madurai, Shoranur and Palakkad face the situation of putting up with the difficulty till June 20.

The apparent inadequacy of public transport from Podanur to Coimbatore has forced several hundreds of passengers to depend heavily on autorickshaws and spend a minimum of ₹300 to reach Coimbatore Junction.

On Thursday, for instance, hundreds of passengers bound for Coimbatore from Madurai found themselves stranded after alighting at Podanur. In the absence of buses, which, locals say, do not pass through the Podanur railway station due to the poor condition of roads, the passengers have the only option of depending on autorickshaws. Left with little time, those facing the compulsion of boarding connecting trains at Coimbatore Junction shell out the money demanded by the auto drivers.

The passengers rue that the Pothanur station had not been brought under the ambit of call taxi services, which, they, point out, could have been a mitigating factor albeit minimally. “It is sad to see passengers, particularly elderly ones and women with children moving about helplessly with luggage,” said S. Devadas, Palani Coordinator of Dindigul District Consumer Rights Protection Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

The travelling public were indeed aware of the importance of the maintenance works on the tracks, but the lengthy duration of 20 days warranted some alternative arrangements on the part of the Railways, he said.

According to passengers, the official machinery should consider operation of shuttle bus services between Podanur and Coimbatore coinciding with the timings of the three express trains. Or else, the railways should consider rescheduling a few trains to provide the connectivity between Podanur and Coimbatore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.