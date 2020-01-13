Stranded elephant calf reunited with herd

An elephant calf that got stranded was reunited with its herd by forest officials on Sunday evening. An elderly woman suffered minor injuries when the calf entered a village and ran amok.

According to forest officials, a herd of over 30 elephants has been camping in Sanamavu forest range for the past few days. A less-than-a-year-old elephant calf got stranded from the herd and entered Agraharam village in Uthanapalli here. The calf ran amok and S.Krishnamma (55) suffered minor injuries.

Forest officials, later, tranquilised the animal and it was taken to Sanamavu forest range where it was reunited with the herd. The officials said that forest personnel had been posted at various points in the range to ensure that the calf was moving with the herd.