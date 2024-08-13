STPI offers vulnerability studies for IT companies

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) takes up vulnerability studies for Information Technology (IT) companies in the MSME segment in Tamil Nadu.

Sanjay Tyagi, director of the STPI, who inaugurated a conclave on cyber security organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore, on Tuesday, told The Hindu that it was approaching the Central and State governments for grants so that the service could be offered to the IT MSMEs free of cost.

Tamil Nadu, which registered ₹78,000 crore of software exports by 1,100 companies last financial year, is a global SaaS (Software as a Service) capital and a hub for fin tech companies. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in these two segments are looking at Tamil Nadu for operations now.

The STPI offerred several services for IT companies in the State and one of it was the vulnerability study for MSMEs. It was also nurturing startups in the cyber security space so that they came out with indigenous solutions and products. Almost 10% of the STPI startups in the State were in the cyber security segment, he said.

On the growth of the IT sector in Coimbatore, Mr. Tyagi said the attrition rate here was said to be less than 10% as against the average of 20% to 30% in other cities. It was also a pool for skilled manpower and if it took the lead in emerging technologies and set up skilling centres for these technologies, Coimbatore could attract more companies.

The IT sector across the country sourced manpower from Tamil Nadu, which was a knowledge hub. It had the uniqueness of availability of skilled workforce spread all over the State and hence, attracted IT investments in different pockets, Mr. Tyagi added.

