Aavin official denies reduction in milk procurement

As milk producers in Tiruppur district claimed that Aavin had reduced milk procurement from all co-operative societies by 20 % each, a senior Aavin official denied the allegation on Thursday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association and Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Association staged a demonstration at Milk Producer’s Cooperative Society in Sedarpalayam, Uthukuli block on Thursday. The members alleged that Tiruppur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union under Aavin asked all the societies in the district that the procurement will be reduced from 20 % this week.

S.K. Kolandasami, district coordinator of Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Association, alleged that the officials cited “lack of sales” for the reduction in procurement. “They have reduced [the milk procurement] by 20 % in all co-operative societies,” he claimed.

However, a senior official from Tiruppur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union denied the allegations, noting that the Union has been procuring nearly 2.5 lakh litres of milk per day from 446 cooperative societies in the district. “We have only asked to improve the quality of milk,” he said. Claiming that there was a misunderstanding among the milk producers in the cooperative society at Sedarpalayam, the official said that an enquiry regarding this is under way.