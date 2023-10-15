Stormwater catch-pit project at Lanka Corner underpass in Coimbatore nearing completion

October 15, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation has come out with what it says will be a permanent solution to the flooding that occurs at Lanka Corner railway underpass during rain every year.

The civic body began work on Saturday (October 14) to construct a stormwater catch-pit at the subway that would collect surface runoff and divert it to a sump, from where it would be pumped out. The project is being executed at ₹1.5 crore.

“The subway has been facing floods during rain for the last 100 years. We are now building a catch-pit to collect rainwater in order to prevent it from inundating the subway,” a civic body official said.

With an initial deadline of October 15, the completion of the work has been delayed by a day as the BSNL’s underground optical fibre cables ran along the underpass. The civic body official said BSNL officials would inspect the site and facilitate completion of the catch-pit.

The catch-pit structure, which would be covered with a grate, is being built using precast concrete.