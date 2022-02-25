Storeroom of Primary Health Centre near Ooty gutted in fire

No injuries were reported in the incident; police are investigating

A screenshot from a video clip showing the fire that broke out inside a storeroom at a Primary Health Centre in Ketti near Udhagamandalam on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A fire broke out inside a storeroom at Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Ketti near Udhagamandalam in the early hours of Friday. No injuries were reported following the incident.

According to officials from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, the Coonoor Fire Station received a call at 1.55 a.m. regarding the fire accident. A team of personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control by 3 a.m. A video of the fire accident was widely shared on social media platforms on Friday.

R. Mohan, Coonoor Fire Station Officer, said that the room was used to store COVID-19-related items such as personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and bleaching powder. “We observed some cracks in the building after the fire was put out,” he said, adding that the storeroom building was a few decades old.

The Ketti police are investigating the cause of the fire, he noted.

Deputy Director of Health Services, The Nilgiris district, P. Balusamy, said that no other portion of the PHC was damaged and that routine work was not affected on Friday.