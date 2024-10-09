ADVERTISEMENT

Storage level in dams in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts a cause for comfort for farmers

Published - October 09, 2024 10:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The current spell of rainfall augurs well for water storage in Thirumoorthy Dam for irrigation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The current spell of widespread rainfall in the Western region has ensured steady inflow into the dams in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, much to the relief of the farming community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spell of rainfall has raised hopes that the schedule of release of water from the dams for periodic wetting of crops could be maintained with a degree of certainty.

Water level in Parambikulam Dam stood at 70.15 feet against the maximum of 72 feet. The storage was 12,985 million cubic feet (MCFT) against the capacity of 13,408. The level in Aliyar Dam stood at 117.2 feet against the maximum of 120 feet, on Wednesday. The storage was 3,668 MCFT (million cubic feet) against the capacity of 3,864 cusecs. In Sholayar Dam, water level was 158.1 feet against the maximum of 160 feet. The storage was 4,939 mcft against the capacity of 5,046 mcft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highest rainfall of 71 mm in Coimbatore district was recorded at the gauge in PWD Inspection Bungalow, Makkinampatti. There was moderate rainfall in Annur, Sulur, Vaarapatti, Thondamuthur, Siruvani Adivaram, Kinathukkadavu Taluk, and Aliyar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Tiruppur district, the level in Amaravathy Dam was 77.89 feet against the maximum of 90 feet, and the storage was 3,003 mcft against the maximum of 4,047 mcft. The inflow was 556 cusecs and the discharge 700 cusecs. In Thirumoorthy Dam, the level was 38.95 feet against the maximum of 60. The inflow was 709 cusecs and the discharge 645 cusecs.

Heavy rainfall of 68.4 mm was recorded in Vellakovil Revenue Inspector Office. Moderate rainfall was recorded at the gauges in Avinashi Taluk Office, Uthukuli Taluk Office, Mulanur, Kundadam, Uppar Dam, Kangeyam Taluk Office and Vattamalai Karai Odai reservoir.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US