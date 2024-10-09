Storage level in dams in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts a cause for comfort for farmers

The current spell of widespread rainfall in the Western region has ensured steady inflow into the dams in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, much to the relief of the farming community.

The spell of rainfall has raised hopes that the schedule of release of water from the dams for periodic wetting of crops could be maintained with a degree of certainty.

Water level in Parambikulam Dam stood at 70.15 feet against the maximum of 72 feet. The storage was 12,985 million cubic feet (MCFT) against the capacity of 13,408. The level in Aliyar Dam stood at 117.2 feet against the maximum of 120 feet, on Wednesday. The storage was 3,668 MCFT (million cubic feet) against the capacity of 3,864 cusecs. In Sholayar Dam, water level was 158.1 feet against the maximum of 160 feet. The storage was 4,939 mcft against the capacity of 5,046 mcft.

The highest rainfall of 71 mm in Coimbatore district was recorded at the gauge in PWD Inspection Bungalow, Makkinampatti. There was moderate rainfall in Annur, Sulur, Vaarapatti, Thondamuthur, Siruvani Adivaram, Kinathukkadavu Taluk, and Aliyar.

In Tiruppur district, the level in Amaravathy Dam was 77.89 feet against the maximum of 90 feet, and the storage was 3,003 mcft against the maximum of 4,047 mcft. The inflow was 556 cusecs and the discharge 700 cusecs. In Thirumoorthy Dam, the level was 38.95 feet against the maximum of 60. The inflow was 709 cusecs and the discharge 645 cusecs.

Heavy rainfall of 68.4 mm was recorded in Vellakovil Revenue Inspector Office. Moderate rainfall was recorded at the gauges in Avinashi Taluk Office, Uthukuli Taluk Office, Mulanur, Kundadam, Uppar Dam, Kangeyam Taluk Office and Vattamalai Karai Odai reservoir.

