Storage in Siruvani dam to last till July 8

April 01, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The present storage in Siruvani will last and the water supply can be maintained till July 8, said a release from Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

In a rebuttal to the news items that appeared in a section of the media, TWAD Board said that at present Siruvani water was being supplied to Coimbatore Corporation, Kurichi and Kuniamuthur and seven town panchayats besides Thondamuthur and 28 habitations. The Siruvani reservoir is maintained by TWAD Board since 1983.

As per the agreement between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Siruvani water should be supplied to a tune of 1,300 mcft per year and 101.40 million litres per day. However, TWAD Board was sharing water depending on the availability. A joint control board meeting was held on September 29, 2022 and the next meeting should be convened by the Irrigation Department of Kerala, and Tamil Nadu has given the request for the meeting. Above all, for Siruvani maintenance works, TWAD has given ₹3 crore on January 11, 2023 and another ₹2 crore on May 3. With Siruvani water flowing through dense forest, there is no blockage in the canals.

As on today, the dam has a storage of 878.75 m. The fourth intake valve is at 861.50 meters and till then water could be drawn. The storage is so poor now, because of the deficit rain during the South West Monsoon and North East Monsoon last year. The dam has 143.48 million cubic feet of water and the daily withdrawal now is 40 million litre. The present storage will last for 102 days i.e., till July 8, 2024.