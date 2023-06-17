ADVERTISEMENT

Stoppage timings announced for Coimbatore-Bengaluru special trains

June 17, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railways has announced stoppage timings in Salem Division for the special train services to be operated between Kochuveli (Thiruvananthapuram) and SMVT Bengaluru, via Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Hosur, to clear extra rush of traffic, on June 18, 25, and July 2 (Sundays).

The special train (No.06211) starting at 5 p.m. on these days will reach the destination the following day (Mondays) at 10 a.m., after crossing (arrival/departure timings in brackets) Coimbatore Junction (1.32 a.m. / 1.35 a.m), Tiruppur (2.18 a.m. / 02.20 a.m.), Erode (3.10 a.m. / 3.15 a.m.), and Salem Junction (4.12 a.m. / 4.15 a.m.).

SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Special Train (No.06212) will depart at 1 p.m. on June 19, 26, and July 3 (Mondays) and reach Kochuveli at 6.50 a.m. the next day, after crossing Salem Junction (6.02 p.m./ 6.05 p.m.), Erode (7.05 / 7.10 p.m.), Tiruppur (7.53 p.m./ 7.55 p.m.) and Coimbatore Junction (8.45 p.m./ 8.50 p.m.).

The composition: AC 2-tier – 2, AC 3-tier – 6, AC 3-tier Economy – 1, Sleeper Class – 6, General Second Class – 3 and Luggage-cum-brake van – 1 Coaches.

Stoppages: Kollam, Kayamkulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanasseri, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore Junction, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Hosur.

