Stoppage sought for Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli trains at Podanur

The Podanur Train Users’ Association has urged the Salem Division of Southern Railway to provide stoppage for the recently introduced weekly summer special trains between Mettupalayam and Tirunelveli at Podanur Junction.

In a letter addressed to Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division A. Gautam Srinivas, the Association's general secretary N. Subramanian accused the Southern Railway of having “ignored” the Podanur Junction, which was over a century old, as the stoppages of many trains were allegedly discontinued in the recent years. This had forced passengers from Podanur to travel to Coimbatore Junction, he said.

With the rise in Coimbatore’s population, the Podanur railway station must be developed to cater to the needs of the rail passengers and the Southern Railway must provide stoppage to the Mettupalayam and Tirunelveli special trains as a starting point, Mr. Subramanian urged. If the demand was not met, members of the Podanur Train Users’ Association would stage demonstrations and hunger strikes condemning the Southern Railway, the letter said.

Train No. 06030 Tirunelveli – Mettupalayam Weekly Special commenced its operations on April 21 and it will leave from Tirunelveli Junction at 7 p.m. on Thursdays till June 30 to reach Mettupalayam at 7.30 a.m. the next day (Fridays). Similarly, Train No. 06029 Mettupalayam – Tirunelveli Weekly Special will leave from Mettupalayam at 7.45 p.m. on Fridays till July 1 and will reach Tirunelveli at 7.45 a.m. the next day (Saturdays).

These trains have been provided stoppages at Cheranmahadevi, Ambasamudram, Kilakadayam, Pavoorchathiram, Tenkasi, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Oddanchatram, Palani, Udumalpet, Pollachi and Coimbatore Junctions.