Stoppage provided for two trains at Salem Town railway station withdrawn

December 11, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - SALEM

The Salem Railway Division withdrew the stoppage provided for two trains at Salem Town Railway Station on Monday, December 11, 2023.

In a release on Monday, the Divisional Railway said that the stoppage provided for Puducherry-Mangaluru Central Weekly Express (Train No. 16855) at Salem Town railway station would be withdrawn with effect from the train leaving Puducherry on December 21.

Likewise, the stoppage provided for Mangaluru Central-Puducherry Weekly Express (Train No. 16856) at Salem Town railway station will be withdrawn with effect from the train leaving Mangaluru Central on December 22.