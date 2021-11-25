Stoppage of trains at Anamalai Road station sought

Residents of Anamalai near Pollachi have urged the Palakkad Railway Division to ensure stoppage of trains at the Anamalai Road station.

In a statement, the Anamalai Train Passengers’ Welfare Association noted that the Southern Railway’s announcement on unreserved special trains between Palakkad and Pollachi did not mention a stoppage at the Anamalai Road station, which is common for both Anamalai and Valparai due to its proximity. Providing a stoppage at the railway station will help more devotees visit the Masaniamman Temple at Anamalai, the statement said.

Southern Railway must also resume the Palakkad-Tiruchendur passenger train and ensure stoppage at the Anamalai Road station, the statement said.

According to the Association president R. Murugan, the trains had halted at this railway station till March 2020 before the COVID-19 lockdown and that no trains operated via Pollachi following the lockdown relaxations have been provided stoppage. Anamalai Road station is the major railway station between Minatchipuram in the inter-State border and Pollachi Junctions, which are around 15 km apart, he said. Railway authorities must also provide adequate basic facilities for the passengers at this railway station, Mr. Murugan said.

Sources in Palakkad Division said that the Anamalai Road station is a ‘halt station’ and that trains operated in the Division were not being provided stoppages at halt stations for now.